RICHEMONT : RBC keeps its Buy rating
Today at 07:49 am
Share
RBC analyst Piral Dadhania maintains his Buy rating on the stock. The target price is still set at CHF 170.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08:09:27 2023-09-01 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|125.25 CHF
|-0.28%
|+1.71%
|+4.34%
|01:49pm
|RICHEMONT : RBC keeps its Buy rating
|MD
|11:51am
|RICHEMONT : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
|MD
|RICHEMONT : RBC keeps its Buy rating
|MD
|RICHEMONT : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
|MD
|FTSE 100 Closes Higher, Breaking Seven-Day Losing Streak
|DJ
|RICHEMONT : RBC remains its Buy rating
|MD
|Luxury: Coach ready to tie the knot with Kors, Choo and Versace?
|RICHEMONT : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|Compagnie Financière Richemont SA Proposes Additional Special Dividend with Respect to Each A Share and B Share, Payable on or About September 22, 2023
|CI
|Compagnie Financière Richemont SA Proposes Ordinary Dividend with Respect to Each A Share and B Share, Payable on or About September 22, 2023
|CI
|Armed robbers steal millions worth of jewelry from Piaget store in Paris
|RE
|European Midday Briefing: Stocks Drift Higher in Cautious Trade as Earnings Eyed Again
|DJ
|Switzerland's Richemont Buys Controlling Stake in Italian Shoemaker Gianvito Rossi
|MT
|Richemont buys majority stake in Italian luxury shoemaker Gianvito Rossi
|RE
|Hermes sales boosted by China rebound
|RE
|Compagnie Financière Richemont SA agreed to acquire unknown Majority stake in Gianvito Rossi Srl.
|CI
|L'Oreal upbeat on China despite market's softer rebound
|RE
|LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE : More dazzling results
|LVMH shares fall as second-quarter sales fail to impress
|RE
|LVMH shares fall after second-quarter results
|RE
|EssilorLuxottica's Q2 sales rise on China recovery
|RE
|European shares steady as mixed earnings offset China stimulus hopes
|RE
|Global markets live: IBM, Netflix, Tesla, Blackstone, Apple...
|China's sagging economy looms over quarterly results around the world
|RE
|RICHEMONT : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
|MD
|BNP Paribas Exane Lowers Price Target on CIE Financiere Richemo, Maintains Outperform Recommendation
|MT
|Bluebell takes Kering stake in move to push for change -sources
|MR
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+4.38%
|81 294 M $
|-25.25%
|15 173 M $
|+46.57%
|8 692 M $
|+48.29%
|3 467 M $
|-12.74%
|2 553 M $
|+21.17%
|2 542 M $
|-45.86%
|1 879 M $
|-31.66%
|1 782 M $
|+33.20%
|1 453 M $
|+21.18%
|1 296 M $