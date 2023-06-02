Advanced search
    CFR   CH0210483332

COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA

(CFR)
2023-06-01
142.50 CHF   -1.42%
01:32aRichemont's 2023 annual report now available online
EQ
01:32aRichemont reports fy23 esg performance, reinforcing esg framework & governance
EQ
06/01AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on CIE Financiere Richemo
MT
RICHEMONT'S 2023 ANNUAL REPORT NOW AVAILABLE ONLINE

06/02/2023
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
RICHEMONT'S 2023 ANNUAL REPORT NOW AVAILABLE ONLINE

02-Jun-2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

To read the full announcement click here: Richemont Company Announcement

For a printer-friendly version: Richemont Company Announcement PDF EN

Richemont announces the publication of its annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023. The report is available for download from the Richemont website at www.richemont.com/en/home/investors/results-reports-presentations

Regarding the year under review, the report reflects the information contained in the Richemont annual results announcement issued on 12 May 2023, as well as the audited consolidated financial statements which were posted on the Group’s website the same day. The report also contains the audited Company financial statements and Compensation Report.

The report will be mailed to parties who have requested it and may be also obtained from the Company’s registered office at the address below or by contacting the Company via the website at www.richemont.com/en/home/about-us/contact-us

In South Africa, the report may be obtained directly from the Depository Agent at the following address: Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited, Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa.


About Richemont

At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their craftsmanship and creativity. Richemont’s ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term.

Richemont operates in three business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers with A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons with Alaïa, AZ Factory, Chloé, Delvaux, dunhill, Montblanc, Peter Millar including G/FORE, Purdey, Serapian as well as Watchfinder & Co. In addition, Richemont operates NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, THE OUTNET, YOOX and the OFS division.

Richemont ‘A’ shares issued by Compagnie Financière Richemont SA are listed and traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont’s primary listing (Reuters ‘CFR.S’ / Bloomberg ‘CFR:SW’ / ISIN CH0210483332). They and are included in the Swiss Market Index (‘SMI’) of leading stocks and the MSCI Switzerland IMI ESG Leaders Index. The ‘A’ shares are also traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Richemont’s secondary listing (Reuters ‘CFRJ.J’ / Bloomberg ‘CFR:SJ’ / ISIN CH0210483332).

Investor/analyst and media enquiries

Sophie Cagnard, Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Director

James Fraser, Investor Relations Executive

Investor/analyst enquiries: +41 22 721 30 03; investor.relations@cfrinfo.net

Media enquiries: +41 22 721 35 07; pressoffice@cfrinfo.net; richemont@teneo.com

Further information available at www.richemont.com

 


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
Chemin de la Chênaie 50
1293 Bellevue
Switzerland
Phone: +41227213506
E-mail: pressoffice@cfrinfo.net
Internet: http://www.richemont.com
ISIN: CH0210483332
Valor: 21048333
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1647775

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1647775  02-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1647775&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2024 21 528 M 23 114 M 23 114 M
Net income 2024 4 238 M 4 551 M 4 551 M
Net cash 2024 4 156 M 4 463 M 4 463 M
P/E ratio 2024 20,0x
Yield 2024 2,07%
Capitalization 83 557 M 89 711 M 89 711 M
EV / Sales 2024 3,69x
EV / Sales 2025 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 33 959
Free-Float 89,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 146,05 €
Average target price 169,42 €
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jérôme Lambert Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Burkhart Grund Group Chief Finance Officer & Executive Director
Johann Peter Rupert Executive Chairman
Ruggero Magnoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Guillaume Pictet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA18.85%89 711
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED-14.45%17 391
PANDORA A/S12.85%6 836
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.47.31%3 533
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.-3.40%2 891
CHOW TAI SENG JEWELLERY CO., LTD.21.10%2 599
