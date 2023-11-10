RICHEMONT : UBS gives a Buy rating
November 10, 2023 at 05:48 am EST
UBS analyst Zuzanna Pusz maintains his Buy rating on the stock. The target price is unchanged at CHF 147.
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|104.70 CHF
|-6.97%
|-6.63%
|-12.43%
|11:48am
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-12.26%
|71 584 M $
|+26.42%
|35 011 M $
|-29.65%
|14 650 M $
|+76.28%
|10 500 M $
|+39.37%
|3 283 M $
|-17.80%
|2 397 M $
|+3.21%
|2 158 M $
|-49.84%
|1 735 M $
|-40.60%
|1 524 M $
|+33.10%
|1 447 M $