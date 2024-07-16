Richemont : 1st quarter sales more or less stable

Richemont reports sales of 5.27 billion euros for its first quarter 2024-25, down 1% on a reported basis but up 1% at constant exchange rates, 'despite persistent macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties'.



The Swiss luxury goods group (Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Buccellati) reported growth in all regions except Asia-Pacific, as well as continued growth in direct sales to customers, particularly in the jewelry houses.



Single-digit growth in jewelry houses and the 'other' business sector (which includes fashion houses and accessories) offset lower sales by specialized watchmakers, impacted by strong exposure to Asia-Pacific.



