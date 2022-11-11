Advanced search
    CFR   CH0210483332

COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA

(CFR)
11-11-22
107.10 CHF   +3.23%
01:45aRichemont 2Q Sales Rose Amid Rebound in Asia
DJ
01:22aCompagnie Financiere Richemont : Corporate Document
PU
01:20aLuxury Goods Group Richemont Sinks to Fiscal H1 Loss on $2.8 Billion Yoox Net-a-Porter Writedown
MT
Summary 
Summary

Richemont 2Q Sales Rose Amid Rebound in Asia

11/11/2022
By Joshua Kirby


Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA on Friday struck an upbeat tone despite macro uncertainty ahead as second-quarter sales recovered in Asia-Pacific.

The Swiss luxury-goods group, which counts jeweler Cartier among its brands, made a net profit from continuing operations of 2.11 billion euros ($2.15 billion) in the six months to Sept. 30. At a reported level, the company posted a net loss of EUR766 million, accounting for a write-off from the divestment of a majority stake in e-commerce platform Yoox-Net-A-Porter agreed in August.

Half-year sales rose 16% at constant currency to EUR9.68 billion, picking up pace from the 12% increase booked in the first quarter, while operating profit climbed to EUR2.72 billion, Richemont said.

Analysts had forecast group sales of EUR9.26 billion and operating profit of EUR2.43 billion, according to a FactSet-compiled poll of estimates.

In Asia-Pacific, Richemont's largest market, sales recovered to a 6% increase in the second quarter, despite continued pandemic-related pressures in Greater China, the company said.

Looking ahead, Richemont Chairman Johann Rupert noted the macroeconomic headwinds of rising inflation and cost-of-living pressures, but said the group was confident of weathering the uncertain times thanks to its "clear strategy, strong Maisons, and a robust balance sheet."


Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 0144ET

