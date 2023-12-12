RICHEMONT : Oddo BHF raises its price target

December 12, 2023 at 04:12 am EST Share

Oddo BHF stresses that the Group is not giving any precise indication of short-term business trends, but remains cautious about the overall macroeconomic picture.



' In our view, the slowdown in growth observed in Q2 (corresponding to calendar Q3) is continuing, although demand has not fallen sharply of late. The Group would also point out that the basis for comparison will become difficult in Europe and Japan in Q3, and will be very difficult in Q4 across all geographies (double-digit growth in all zones in Q4 of the previous fiscal year)' says the research firm.



Oddo BHF has lowered its sales growth forecasts at cc for the next two quarters to better reflect its more cautious sector scenario.



' We expect overall growth to be +7.2% in Q3 (vs. +8.9%) and then 0% in Q4 (+3.7% previously), with Maisons Joaillères at +9% in Q3 (+10% prec.) and +0% in Q4 (+4% prec.) and Horlogers Spécialisés at +3% in Q3 (+8% prec.) and -1% in Q4 (+3% prec.)' announces the analyst's office.



We have marginally adjusted the

forecast for group sales growth for the year to end March 2025 (from +6.1% to +5.9%), reflecting Maisons Joaillères at +6.5% versus +7% prec. We are not significantly modifying our EBIT margin scenario: H2 margin FY March 2024 expected at 20.7% (vs. 22.5% previous year), FY March 2025 margin expected at 23.9% (24.1% prec.), FY March 2026 at 24.7% (24.9% prec.). All in all, an adjustment of -1% on EBIT March 2024 and -2% for March 2025 and March 2026' adds Oddo BHF.



On the subject of YNAP, Oddo BHF points out that the alternative solution being explored by Richemont at this stage is not the reintegration of YNAP as such into the Group's perimeter, but rather a new agreement with other partners, including both a financial and technological component (avenues are obviously being explored).



' The stock's discount to the LVMH sector benchmark increased visibly over the course of 2023, and has remained close to -30% for several months now. For us, such a valuation represents an opportunity relative to the rest of the sector, as 1/ we have no doubts about Maisons Joaillères' ability to hold its own in the luxury sector, which gives the stock a profile that is no riskier than average in the current downturn, but remains attractive in the event of a recovery.



Oddo BHF reiterates its Outperform recommendation, with a price target raised slightly from CHF 126 to CHF 130.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.