RICHEMONT : Oddo BHF reiterates its recommendation on the stock

Richemont, Farfetch and Symphony Global, an investment vehicle owned by Emirati businessman Mohamed Alabbar, said they had terminated their agreements reached last year. They have terminated the agreement with Farfetch for the sale of Yoox Net-A-Porter (YNAP), its loss-making online fashion sales subsidiary.



Oddo BHF believes that this announcement no longer comes as much of a surprise, given Farfetch's increasingly precarious position and Richemont's most recent comments.



The cancellation of the agreement has three main consequences: 1) the Farfetch convertible bonds held by Richemont will not be redeemed; they had a nominal value of $300 million and a book value of €218 million. This should have an impact on the group's income statement in the March 2025 financial year, but it is a rather small one-off item in the context of the group's size 2) Richemont must now consider new options for YNAP: we believe it is working to find new partners 3) Richemont must also find alternative technological solutions to power its Houses' e-commerce operations in order to accelerate their growth; we don't think this will prove to be a major problem ' says Oddo BHF.



Oddo BHF confirms its Outperform recommendation on the stock, with an unchanged target price of 130 Swiss francs.



' Thanks to Maisons de joaillerie, Richemont offers an above-average risk/return profile in the luxury sector. It should be noted that the reconsolidation of YNAP, should it occur in the absence of a new partnership, would not have a significant impact on the Group's financial outlook (potential negative impact of around -3% on our recurring EPS forecasts)' adds the research firm.



