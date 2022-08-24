Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFR   CH0210483332

COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA

(CFR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:02 2022-08-24 am EDT
112.55 CHF   +2.32%
02:46aRichemont Reaches YNAP Divestment Deal With Farfetch -- Update
DJ
02:31aRichemont to sell YNAP stake to Farfetch, takes 2.7 billion euro writedown
RE
02:16aRichemont To Sell 51% Stake In Online Fashion Retail Unit To Farfetch, Investment Vehicle
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Richemont Reaches YNAP Divestment Deal With Farfetch -- Update

08/24/2022 | 02:46am EDT
By Joshua Kirby


Swiss luxury-goods group Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA said Wednesday that it has agreed to sell a majority stake in Yoox-Net-A-Porter to Farfetch Inc. and Dubai-based investor Mohamed Alabbar, securing a deal--first flagged at the end of last year--that could see Farfetch assume full ownership of YNAP in the future.

British-Portuguese e-commerce platform Farfetch will acquire an initial 47.5% stake in peer YNAP in return for 53 million-58.5 million of its own shares, or around 12%-13% of its issued share capital, Richemont said.

Richemont, owner of jewelers Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, said it will receive a further $250 million on the fifth anniversary of the completion of the initial transaction, also payable in shares in New York-listed Farfetch. Based on Farfetch's latest closing price of $7.84, this gives YNAP an implied equity value of $1.5 billion.

Symphony Global, an investment vehicle controlled by real-estate mogul Mr. Alabbar, will acquire a 3.2% stake in return for the shares it owns in a joint venture with YNAP in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, Richemont said. This will give YNAP full ownership of its business in the region, the company said.

Richemont will book a 2.7 billion euro ($2.69 billion) noncash writedown from the divestment, it said, adding that YNAP will be booked as discontinued operations for the fiscal first half ending Sept. 30 and until the closing of the initial transaction.

Under the terms of the deal, YNAP will be debt-free at the time of closing, with a balance sheet holding at least $290 million in cash. Richemont will also make available a loan facility of $450 million that YNAP can draw upon at its discretion, it said.

Under the deal, which is subject to conditions including antitrust approvals and is expected to be completed by the end of next year, Farfetch has an option to acquire all remaining shares in YNAP between three to five years from that point, at fair market value, Richemont said.

The call option is subject to YNAP achieving positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the previous 12-month period and in three of four quarters within that period, Richemont said.

Richemont and YNAP will also use Farfetch's technology platform as a sales channel under the deal, Richemont said, with most of the group's brands to launch e-concessions on Farfetch's marketplace.

The deal comes nine months after Richemont first said it was in talks with Farfetch over divesting control of YNAP, which it has struggled to make profitable. The group said at the time that it wanted YNAP to become a neutral platform for the industry, with no overall controlling shareholder.

Following the transaction, YNAP will be governed by three directors each from Richemont and Farfetch and one representative of Mr. Alabbar, the company said.


Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 0245ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA 0.82% 110 Delayed Quote.-19.68%
FARFETCH LIMITED -2.61% 7.84 Delayed Quote.-76.55%
SYMPHONY HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.00% 0.99 Delayed Quote.2.04%
Analyst Recommendations on COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 21 263 M 21 259 M 21 259 M
Net income 2023 3 099 M 3 098 M 3 098 M
Net cash 2023 1 914 M 1 913 M 1 913 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 2,37%
Capitalization 65 300 M 65 287 M 65 287 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,98x
EV / Sales 2024 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 35 853
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
Duration : Period :
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 114,35 €
Average target price 133,37 €
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jérôme Lambert Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Burkhart Grund Group Chief Finance Officer & Executive Director
Johann Peter Rupert Executive Chairman
Ruggero Magnoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Guillaume Pictet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-19.68%65 287
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED15.98%20 722
PANDORA A/S-42.24%5 810
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.12.38%3 736
DR CORPORATION LIMITED-52.21%3 612
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.-19.93%2 350