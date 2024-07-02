By Andrea Figueras

Swiss luxury group Richemont said it has appointed Louis Ferla as chief executive officer of its jewelry brand Cartier.

Ferla will succeed Cyrille Vigneron, who decided to retire after eight years as head of the division, the group said Tuesday.

Since 2017, Ferla has been the CEO of Swiss luxury watchmaker Vacheron Constantin, owned by Richemont. He joined the group in 2001 and had worked at Cartier, where he held various senior executive positions.

Vigneron will take over the role of chairman of Cartier Culture & Philanthropy and will work with Ferla to ensure a smooth transition, the company said.

Both changes are effective Sep. 1, it said.

The appointment comes months after Richemont--which also houses brands Van Cleef & Arpels and Piaget--tapped Nicolas Bos as group CEO, at a time when the luxury industry grapples with a slowdown in demand.

Write to Andrea Figueras at andrea.figueras@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-02-24 0211ET