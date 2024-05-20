RICHEMONT : UBS remains Buy, adjusts target

UBS reiterates its 'buy' recommendation on Richemont, with an adjusted target price of CHF 163 to CHF 164, a new target with 13% upside potential for the stock of the Swiss luxury group, owner of Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.



Last week's results for the 2023-24 financial year confirmed the benefits of the changes made to Richemont's business model in recent years, which have made it a much less cyclical company than before', the broker points out.



