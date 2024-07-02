2 JULY 2024

RICHEMONT APPOINTS CATHERINE RÉNIER

AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF VAN CLEEF & ARPELS

Richemont today announced that Catherine Rénier, currently Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jaeger-LeCoultre, will succeed Nicolas Bos as Chief Executive Officer of Van Cleef & Arpels, effective 1 September 2024, and will report to him following his recent appointment as Richemont’s CEO.

Mrs Rénier, a French national, brings more than 20 years of jewellery and luxury watchmaking experience at Richemont. She joined the Group in 1999 as Cartier North America’s Retail Development Director in New York. In 2003 she moved to Paris to join Van Cleef & Arpels as Deputy Marketing Manager, where she contributed to the development of the Maison. In 2008, she relocated to Hong Kong to support the Maison’s growth in the Asia Pacific Region, first as Commercial Director, then as Managing Director for Hong Kong & Macau SAR, China in 2011 and finally as President for Asia Pacific, a position that she held for 8 years. Mrs Rénier was appointed as CEO of Jaeger-LeCoultre in 2018.

Commenting on Catherine Rénier’s appointment, Nicolas Bos, CEO of Richemont said:

“I am delighted that Catherine will be taking on the role of CEO of Van Cleef & Arpels, after 6 years at the helm of Jaeger-LeCoultre where she built a strong leadership team and a clear and differentiated positioning for the Maison, which has been foundational to its success during her tenure. Catherine brings the perfect mix of experience and leadership skills to the role, which, coupled with her deep knowledge of the Maison, will enable her to ensure Van Cleef & Arpels long-term success.”

Philippe Hermann, Chief Financial Officer, will assume the role of ad interim CEO for Jaeger-LeCoultre until a new CEO is announced.

About Richemont

At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their craftsmanship and creativity. Richemont’s ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term.

Richemont operates in three business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers with A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons with Alaïa, AZ Factory, Chloé, Delvaux, dunhill, Gianvito Rossi, Montblanc, Peter Millar including G/FORE, Purdey, Serapian as well as Watchfinder & Co. In addition, Richemont operates NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, THE OUTNET, YOOX and the OFS division. Find out more at https://www.richemont.com/.

Richemont ‘A’ shares are listed and traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont’s primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. The ‘A’ shares are also traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Richemont’s secondary listing.

