  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFR   CH0210483332

COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA

(CFR)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-08-05 am EDT
112.75 CHF   -2.72%
02:15aRichemont asks shareholders to vote against Bluebell's board candidate
RE
02:04aCOMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Richemont publishes the notice of meeting for its 2022 AGM
PU
02:04aCOMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Notice of meeting
PU
Richemont asks shareholders to vote against Bluebell's board candidate

08/08/2022 | 02:15am EDT
The logo of luxury goods company Richemont seen at its headquarters in Bellevue near Geneva

ZURICH, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Richemont has asked shareholders to reject a candidate proposed by Bluebell Capital Partners for election to the luxury group's board at its upcoming annual general meeting.

Bluebell is seeking a board seat for Francesco Trapani, the former head of Italian luxury label Bulgari and a Bluebell co-founder at the meeting due to be held on Sept. 7.

The activist fund manager wants Cartier-owner Richemont to concentrate on jewellery and watches, saying that could double its share price in the medium term.

"After careful consideration, the Board recommends to vote against the designation of Bluebell's candidate as representative of the holders of 'A' shares, and against the election of that person to the Board," Richemont said on Monday.

Instead, Richemont proposed independent director Wendy Luhabe as representative of those shareholders.

"The Board is further recommending to vote against the changes to the Company's articles of incorporation proposed by Bluebell," it added.

Bluebell, which last year triggered a management overhaul at French food group Danone, also wants to increase the minimum number of board members at Richemont to six and to have an equal number of representatives of 'A' and 'B' shareholders on the board.

Richemont is controlled by Chairman Johann Rupert, who owns all the non-listed B-shares, which represent 9.1% of the capital, but 51% of the voting rights in the company, which also makes IWC and Piaget watches.

Bluebell has been invested in Richemont for 1-1/2 years and had a stake worth 105 million Swiss francs , it told Reuters last month. Richemont has a market capitalisation of almost 59 billion francs, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

($1 = 0.9609 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill Editing by Christopher Cushing and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 21 265 M 21 598 M 21 598 M
Net income 2023 3 108 M 3 156 M 3 156 M
Net cash 2023 2 187 M 2 221 M 2 221 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,4x
Yield 2023 2,35%
Capitalization 65 717 M 66 745 M 66 745 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,99x
EV / Sales 2024 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 35 853
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
Duration : Period :
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 115,08 €
Average target price 132,69 €
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jérôme Lambert Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Burkhart Grund Group Chief Finance Officer & Executive Director
Johann Peter Rupert Executive Chairman
Ruggero Magnoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Guillaume Pictet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-17.67%66 745
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED15.69%20 662
PANDORA A/S-36.35%6 554
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.4.66%3 570
DR CORPORATION LIMITED-54.59%3 419
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.-20.13%2 352