Richemont asks shareholders to vote against Bluebell's board candidate

ZURICH, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Richemont has asked
shareholders to reject a candidate proposed by Bluebell Capital
Partners for election to the luxury group's board at its
upcoming annual general meeting.
Bluebell is seeking a board seat for Francesco Trapani, the
former head of Italian luxury label Bulgari and a Bluebell
co-founder at the meeting due to be held on Sept. 7.
The activist fund manager wants Cartier-owner Richemont to
concentrate on jewellery and watches, saying that could double
its share price in the medium term.
"After careful consideration, the Board recommends to vote
against the designation of Bluebell's candidate as
representative of the holders of 'A' shares, and against the
election of that person to the Board," Richemont said on Monday.
Instead, Richemont proposed independent director Wendy
Luhabe as representative of those shareholders.
"The Board is further recommending to vote against the
changes to the Company's articles of incorporation proposed by
Bluebell," it added.
Bluebell, which last year triggered a management overhaul at
French food group Danone, also wants to increase the
minimum number of board members at Richemont to six and to have
an equal number of representatives of 'A' and 'B' shareholders
on the board.
Richemont is controlled by Chairman Johann Rupert, who owns
all the non-listed B-shares, which represent 9.1% of the
capital, but 51% of the voting rights in the company, which also
makes IWC and Piaget watches.
Bluebell has been invested in Richemont for 1-1/2 years and
had a stake worth 105 million Swiss francs , it
told Reuters last month. Richemont has a market capitalisation
of almost 59 billion francs, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.
($1 = 0.9609 Swiss francs)
