  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
  News
  Summary
    CFR   CH0210483332

COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA

(CFR)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/30 09:33:53 am EDT
121.43 CHF   -2.04%
09:18aRichemont group labels leave Responsible Jewellery Council
RE
08:10aRichemont group labels leave Responsible Jewellery Council
RE
02:47aA. Lange & Söhne at Watches and Wonders 2022
AQ
Richemont group labels leave Responsible Jewellery Council

03/30/2022 | 09:18am EDT
Logo of luxury goods group Richemont's flagship brand Cartier is seen in Zurich

GENEVA (Reuters) - Cartier-owner Richemont has stepped down from the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) after the industry body had failed to cut ties with Russia, Richemont chief financial officer Burkhart Grund told reporters at the Watches and Wonders watchmakers industry fair Wednesday.

"We're not trying to make a statement per se, we're trying to uphold the very high standards we've been shaping over last 15 years. If RJC cannot uphold highest of standards, then we cannot be part of that. That's why we stepped down," said Grund.

Grund added that the luxury group would look into how to certify its labels in order to reassure consumers.

Jewellery maker Pandora also said on Wednesday it was cutting ties with the RJC, which sets ethical standards for the jewellery and watch industry.

Richemont, which has suspended activities including e-commerce in Russia, also said it has stopped sourcing diamonds from the country since Feb. 24.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, writing by Mimosa Spencer, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 672 M 20 726 M 20 726 M
Net income 2022 2 825 M 3 136 M 3 136 M
Net cash 2022 303 M 336 M 336 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,8x
Yield 2022 1,88%
Capitalization 68 516 M 76 052 M 76 052 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,65x
EV / Sales 2023 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 34 760
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
Duration : Period :
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 119,93 €
Average target price 148,39 €
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jérôme Lambert Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Burkhart Grund Group Chief Finance Officer & Executive Director
Johann Peter Rupert Executive Chairman
Ruggero Magnoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Guillaume Pictet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-9.49%76 052
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED-0.29%17 861
PANDORA A/S-18.62%9 332
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.-15.00%3 081
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.-6.96%2 817
RAJESH EXPORTS LIMITED-8.90%2 623