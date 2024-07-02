ZURICH (Reuters) -Richemont has appointed a new boss at Cartier, its flagship jewellery business worn by Hollywood stars and royalty, the luxury group said on Tuesday.

Louis Ferla, who is currently CEO of Swiss watchmaker Vacheron Constantin, will replace Cyrille Vigneron as chief executive officer from Sept. 1.

Cartier is the world's biggest branded jewellery business, known for its Tank watches, Trinity rings and Panther jewellery.

Famous wearers of its jewellery have included actresses Elizabeth Taylor, Grace Kelly and Nicole Kidman as well as Princess Diana and Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales.

Ferla, who has been CEO at Vacheron Constantin since 2017, spent time at Cartier earlier in his career, including leading its China business.

He will replace Vigneron, who is retiring after eight years leading Cartier.

The move is the latest management change at Richemont, which in May announced Nicolas Bos as its group CEO.

"I have always admired Louis's strategic vision and inspiring management style, which have served him well in turning Vacheron Constantin into one of the world's leading luxury watchmakers," said Bos in a statement.

"I look forward to seeing Cartier continue to thrive under his leadership."

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by Miranda Murray)