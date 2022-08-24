Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFR   CH0210483332

COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA

(CFR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  12:54 24/08/2022 BST
113.15 CHF   +2.86%
12:21pRichemont refuses to withdraw recommendation against Bluebell's board candidate
RE
12:12pEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Extend Losses; -2-
DJ
12:02pRESPONSE TO BLUEBELL CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED : Additional information regarding items 4.1 and 5.17
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Richemont refuses to withdraw recommendation against Bluebell's board candidate

08/24/2022 | 12:21pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of luxury goods company Richemont seen at its headquarters in Bellevue near Geneva

ZURICH (Reuters) - Richemont said on Wednesday it would not withdraw its recommendation that shareholders vote against the appointment of investor Bluebell Capital Partners' co-founder to the luxury goods firm's board at the annual general meeting on Sept. 7.

Bluebell earlier this month rejected claims by the Cartier jewellery maker that its candidate for the luxury company's board, Francesco Trapani, would not act independently.

"In the company's case, it will be up to the holders of 'A' shares to choose a representative and then to all shareholders, including the holder of 'B' shares, to determine if there is a valid reason not to elect this representative," said Richemont in a response.

"Contrary to what Bluebell seems to believe, the role of the Board is therefore not to make a determination as to whether there is a valid reason not to elect Mr Trapani."

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams)


© Reuters 2022
All news about COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
12:21pRichemont refuses to withdraw recommendation against Bluebell's board candidate
RE
12:12pEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Extend Losses; -2-
DJ
12:02pRESPONSE TO BLUEBELL CAPITAL PARTNER : Additional information regarding items 4.1 and 5.17
EQ
11:35aRICHEMONT : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11:10aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Waver as Jackson Hole Eyed; Bed Bath & Bey..
DJ
10:54aRichemont to sell online retailer stake to Farfetch, takes 2.7 bln euro writedown
RE
10:18aEuropean bourses flat as defensive stocks offset growth fears
RE
09:46aRICHEMONT : Bernstein keeps its Buy rating
MD
09:45aCorrection to Richemont Divestment Deal Article Update
DJ
09:37aRICHEMONT : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 21 263 M 21 259 M 17 934 M
Net income 2023 3 099 M 3 098 M 2 614 M
Net cash 2023 1 914 M 1 913 M 1 614 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 2,37%
Capitalization 65 300 M 65 287 M 55 076 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,98x
EV / Sales 2024 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 35 853
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
Duration : Period :
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 114,35 €
Average target price 133,37 €
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jérôme Lambert Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Burkhart Grund Group Chief Finance Officer & Executive Director
Johann Peter Rupert Executive Chairman
Ruggero Magnoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Guillaume Pictet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-19.68%65 287
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED14.41%20 440
PANDORA A/S-42.24%5 834
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.12.38%3 793
DR CORPORATION LIMITED-52.21%3 560
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.-19.93%2 329