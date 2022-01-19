Richemont sales jump shows luxury revival

ZURICH, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Cartier owner Richemont
said strong demand for its jewelry and watches in the Americas
and Europe helped sales rise by nearly a third in the quarter to
Dec. 31, the world's second largest luxury group said on
Wednesday.
Sales rose to 5.658 billion euros ($6.41 billion) in the
company's third quarter, a 32% increase when currency swings
were removed. The performance was 38% better than the 2019
Christmas quarter before the pandemic hit, Richemont said in a
statement.
High-end watch sales recovered last year, with Swiss watch
exports slightly above 2019 levels at the end of November, while
Richemont also benefits from its exposure to the faster growing
jewelry category.
Sales at jewelry brands Cartier, Buccellati and Van Cleef
& Arpels were up 38%, while specialist watchmaker sales,
including IWC and Vacheron Constantin, rose 25%, versus the
year-ago period, Richemont said.
The Americas posted the strongest growth of 55%, followed by
Europe with 42%, while China, which had already recovered the
previous year, only saw 7% growth, Richemont said.
Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox said it was "a very strong
set of figures across the board, led by its peerless jewelry
business," also highlighting growth in Europe "given it has
lagged the recovery in other areas."
"I would expect the stock to react positively," he said.
Earlier this week, Italian fashion group Prada
posted a 41% rise in constant currency sales for 2021 thanks to
pent-up demand for luxury handbags and clothes.
Peer LVMH, owner of the Bulgari and Tiffany
jewelry brands, is due to post full-year results on Jan 27.
Swatch Group results are also expected around that date.
($1 = 0.8828 euros)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz
Editing by Riham Alkousaa and John Revill)