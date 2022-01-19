Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFR   CH0210483332

COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA

(CFR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 01/18 11:32:01 am
134.1 CHF   -1.29%
01:47aRichemont 3Q Sales Rose Further; Jewelry, Americas Led Growth
DJ
01:36aRichemont sales jump shows luxury revival
RE
01:12aRichemont Fiscal Q3 Sales Soar 35%, Beat Analyst Expectations
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Richemont sales jump shows luxury revival

01/19/2022 | 01:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: High jewellery are displayed at luxury goods maker Cartier store on Place Vendome in Paris

ZURICH, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Cartier owner Richemont said strong demand for its jewelry and watches in the Americas and Europe helped sales rise by nearly a third in the quarter to Dec. 31, the world's second largest luxury group said on Wednesday.

Sales rose to 5.658 billion euros ($6.41 billion) in the company's third quarter, a 32% increase when currency swings were removed. The performance was 38% better than the 2019 Christmas quarter before the pandemic hit, Richemont said in a statement.

High-end watch sales recovered last year, with Swiss watch exports slightly above 2019 levels at the end of November, while Richemont also benefits from its exposure to the faster growing jewelry category.

Sales at jewelry brands Cartier, Buccellati and Van Cleef & Arpels were up 38%, while specialist watchmaker sales, including IWC and Vacheron Constantin, rose 25%, versus the year-ago period, Richemont said.

The Americas posted the strongest growth of 55%, followed by Europe with 42%, while China, which had already recovered the previous year, only saw 7% growth, Richemont said.

Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox said it was "a very strong set of figures across the board, led by its peerless jewelry business," also highlighting growth in Europe "given it has lagged the recovery in other areas."

"I would expect the stock to react positively," he said.

Earlier this week, Italian fashion group Prada posted a 41% rise in constant currency sales for 2021 thanks to pent-up demand for luxury handbags and clothes.

Peer LVMH, owner of the Bulgari and Tiffany jewelry brands, is due to post full-year results on Jan 27. Swatch Group results are also expected around that date. ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa and John Revill)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA -1.29% 134.1 Delayed Quote.-2.08%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE -1.95% 673 Real-time Quote.-7.43%
THE SWATCH GROUP AG -0.89% 289.5 Delayed Quote.3.76%
All news about COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
01:47aRichemont 3Q Sales Rose Further; Jewelry, Americas Led Growth
DJ
01:36aRichemont sales jump shows luxury revival
RE
01:12aRichemont Fiscal Q3 Sales Soar 35%, Beat Analyst Expectations
MT
01:03aRichemont announces further sales growth acceleration in the third quarter ended 31 dec..
EQ
01/18Prada points to pent-up luxury demand with 2021 sales surge
RE
01/18RICHEMONT : Morgan Stanley reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/11RICHEMONT : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
01/10RICHEMONT : RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
01/06RICHEMONT : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
01/04RICHEMONT : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 736 M 20 090 M 20 090 M
Net income 2022 2 567 M 2 908 M 2 908 M
Net Debt 2022 212 M 241 M 241 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,5x
Yield 2022 1,70%
Capitalization 73 690 M 83 568 M 83 468 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
EV / Sales 2023 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 34 760
Free-Float -
Chart COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
Duration : Period :
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 128,99 €
Average target price 145,21 €
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jérôme Lambert Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Burkhart Grund Group Chief Finance Officer & Executive Director
Johann Peter Rupert Executive Chairman
Ruggero Magnoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Guillaume Pictet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-2.08%83 568
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED-5.99%16 942
PANDORA A/S-5.30%11 286
RAJESH EXPORTS LIMITED15.31%3 780
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.-1.24%3 609
CHOW TAI SENG JEWELLERY CO., LTD.1.57%3 150