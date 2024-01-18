Richemont: sales up 8% in Q3
Sales for the nine months to December 2023 were up 11% at constant exchange rates and 5% at actual exchange rates.
Retail sales were up 11% in Q3, with growth in all regions - with the exception of Europe - and notable strength in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau combined, and the United States.
Growth was achieved in almost all regions, mainly driven by Japan, Asia-Pacific and the Americas.
Growth was achieved in most business sectors, with the Jewelry Houses continuing to generate the strongest performance (+12% and +6% at constant and actual exchange rates, respectively).
The Group's net cash position improved further to 6.8 billion euros.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction