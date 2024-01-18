Richemont: sales up 8% in Q3

The group announces sales up 8% at constant exchange rates and 4% at actual exchange rates to 5.6 billion euros in Q3, despite a still uncertain macro-economic and geopolitical environment.



Sales for the nine months to December 2023 were up 11% at constant exchange rates and 5% at actual exchange rates.



Retail sales were up 11% in Q3, with growth in all regions - with the exception of Europe - and notable strength in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau combined, and the United States.



Growth was achieved in almost all regions, mainly driven by Japan, Asia-Pacific and the Americas.



Growth was achieved in most business sectors, with the Jewelry Houses continuing to generate the strongest performance (+12% and +6% at constant and actual exchange rates, respectively).



The Group's net cash position improved further to 6.8 billion euros.



