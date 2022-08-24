Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFR   CH0210483332

COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA

(CFR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:03 2022-08-24 am EDT
112.70 CHF   +2.45%
02:46aRichemont Reaches YNAP Divestment Deal With Farfetch -- Update
DJ
02:31aRichemont to sell YNAP stake to Farfetch, takes 2.7 billion euro writedown
RE
02:16aRichemont To Sell 51% Stake In Online Fashion Retail Unit To Farfetch, Investment Vehicle
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Richemont to sell YNAP stake to Farfetch, takes 2.7 billion euro writedown

08/24/2022 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of luxury goods company Richemont seen at its headquarters in Bellevue near Geneva

ZURICH (Reuters) - Richemont said on Wednesday that Farfetch would acquire a 47.5% stake in the luxury goods group's loss-making online fashion retailer YOOX Net-A-Porter (YNAP) and said Alabbar would take 3.2%.

The maker of Cartier jewellery and IWC watches also said it expected a 2.7 billion euro ($2.68 billion) writedown.

"The carrying value of this investment will be written down to the expected fair value less costs to sell, resulting in a non-cash charge to Richemont consolidated income statement estimated at 2.7 billion euros," it said.

The deal between Richemont, Farfetch and Symphony Global, an investment vehicle of Mohamed Alabbar, also laid the path, through a put and call option mechanism, towards Farfetch potentially acquiring the remaining shares in YNAP, it said.

The deal comes amid a flurry of industry-wide investments in digital services as luxury players shrug off past skepticism and embrace new channels to reach customers, spurred by a faster shift to online consumption during the pandemic. 

"Excellent news for Richemont, at last. The deal closes years of underperformance and heavy investment in YNAP," Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy wrote in a note, recommending the stock as a "buy".

Shares were indicated to open 1.4% higher based on pre-market indications.

Richemont had said in November it was in talks with Farfetch about selling a minority stake in YNAP and said it was trying to get other investors on board.

The agreement clears the way for Richemont brands and YNAP to switch to Farfetch technology and to boost the watch and jewellery offer on Farfetch's own retail site, with the addition of Richemont brands.

Richemont has invested heavily in YNAP over the years, but its online distributors, which also include watch marketplace Watchfinder, still had an operating loss of 210 million euros in the fiscal year to March.

($1 = 1.0062 euros)

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Edmund Blair)

By Silke Koltrowitz


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA 0.82% 110 Delayed Quote.-19.68%
KERING -0.48% 535.7 Real-time Quote.-23.79%
MONCLER S.P.A. 1.84% 47.52 Delayed Quote.-25.77%
SYMPHONY HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.00% 0.99 Delayed Quote.2.04%
All news about COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
02:46aRichemont Reaches YNAP Divestment Deal With Farfetch -- Update
DJ
02:31aRichemont to sell YNAP stake to Farfetch, takes 2.7 billion euro writedown
RE
02:16aRichemont To Sell 51% Stake In Online Fashion Retail Unit To Farfetch, Investment Vehic..
MT
01:13aReclassification of investment in ynap in light of anticipated sale of richemont's cont..
EQ
01:08aRichemont, FARFETCH and Alabbar cement Partnership to advance the Digitalisation of the..
EQ
08/23Richemont Reaches Deal to Sell YNAP Stake to Farfetch
DJ
08/22Proxy Adviser ISS Urges Richemont Shareholders To Reject Activist Investor's Board Nomi..
MT
08/17COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Richemont Securities – Information for Depositary R..
PU
08/16Activist Investor Bluebell Says Richemont's Arguments for Board Nomination 'Unreasonabl..
MT
08/16Watches of Switzerland more cautious after strong first quarter
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 21 263 M 21 259 M 21 259 M
Net income 2023 3 099 M 3 098 M 3 098 M
Net cash 2023 1 914 M 1 913 M 1 913 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 2,37%
Capitalization 65 300 M 65 287 M 65 287 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,98x
EV / Sales 2024 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 35 853
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
Duration : Period :
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 114,35 €
Average target price 133,37 €
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jérôme Lambert Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Burkhart Grund Group Chief Finance Officer & Executive Director
Johann Peter Rupert Executive Chairman
Ruggero Magnoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Guillaume Pictet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-19.68%65 287
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED15.98%20 722
PANDORA A/S-42.24%5 810
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.12.38%3 736
DR CORPORATION LIMITED-52.21%3 612
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.-19.93%2 350