Richemont to sell online retailer stake to Farfetch, takes 2.7 bln euro writedown

ZURICH, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Richemont Wednesday
announced a long-awaited deal to offload most of its online
fashion retailer YOOX Net-A-Porter (YNAP), clearing the way for
its labels to sign up for technology run by luxury e-commerce
specialist Farfetch.
The deal, removing from its books a loss-making business
that had become a distraction for the Swiss luxury group, was
welcomed by analysts and Richemont shares were up 2.2% in
morning trading.
The maker of Cartier jewellery and IWC watches said it
expected a 2.7 billion euro ($2.68 billion) writedown related to
the deal in which Farfetch will initially acquire a 47.5% stake,
in exchange for over 50 million Farfetch shares. The estimated
write-down could fluctuate, depending on the listed price of
Farfetch shares and exchange rates, Richemont added.
Dubai Mall developer Mohamed Alabbar, will buy 3.2% through
his investment vehicle Symphony Global.
The agreement follows months of negotiations that were
complicated by the e-commerce sector's retreat from pandemic
highs as consumers returned to physical stores. Farfetch shares
are down 60% over the past six months, and it missed first
quarter sales expectations due to business disruptions from
lockdowns in China as well as a loss of sales in Russia.
"This seems very good news for both companies," said
Bernstein analyst Luca Solca.
While Richemont will remove a "continuing source of losses",
Farfetch will get a welcome boost to traffic from e-concession
deals with Richemont labels, he said.
The agreement between Richemont, Farfetch and Symphony
Global also laid the path, through a put and call option
mechanism, towards Farfetch potentially acquiring the remaining
shares in YNAP.
The deal comes amid a flurry of industry-wide investments in
digital services as luxury players shrug off past scepticism and
embrace new channels to reach customers, spurred by a faster
shift to online consumption during the pandemic.
"Excellent news for Richemont, at last. The deal closes
years of underperformance and heavy investment in YNAP,"
Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy wrote in a note,
recommending the stock as a "buy".
Richemont had said in November it was in talks with Farfetch
about selling a minority stake in YNAP and said it was trying to
get other investors on board.
Richemont has invested heavily in YNAP over the years, but
its online distributors, which also include watch marketplace
Watchfinder, still had an operating loss of 210 million euros in
the fiscal year to March.
($1 = 1.0062 euros)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Mimosa Spencer; Editing by
Edmund Blair and Tomasz Janowski)