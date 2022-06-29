Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
  News
  Summary
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA

2022-06-29
103.43 CHF   -0.55%
10:37aTribute to maitre jean-paul aeschimann
EQ
06/27RICHEMONT : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06/27European stocks hit two-week high as commodities rebound
RE
TRIBUTE TO MAITRE JEAN-PAUL AESCHIMANN

06/29/2022 | 10:37am EDT
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
TRIBUTE TO MAITRE JEAN-PAUL AESCHIMANN

29.06.2022 / 16:35

It is with deep sadness that Johann Rupert, Chairman of Richemont, on behalf of Richemont’s Board of Directors, management and colleagues announces the passing of Maître Jean-Paul Aeschimann.

Maître Aeschimann served as Richemont’ Deputy Chairman for 22 years, from its foundation in 1988 till 2010. During his tenure, he was also Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Compensation Committee and the Nominations Committee. 

A graduate in law from the University of Neuchâtel, Maître Aeschimann studied at Harvard University and was admitted to the Bar of Geneva. He served as Counsel to Lenz & Staehelin, itself legal counsel to Richemont.

Paying tribute to Me Jean-Paul Aeschimann, Johann Rupert, Chairman, said:

“It is with profound emotion and immense sadness that I learnt of the passing of Me Jean-Paul Aeschimann, a highly respected and valued colleague, who was a member of Richemont’s founding team. Over 22 years, Richemont benefited enormously from Jean-Paul’s astute comments and insightful advice. We should all be truly deeply grateful for Jean-Paul’s incommensurable contribution to the Group’s success, as prior Deputy Chairman but also Chairman of the Audit Committee and member of the Compensation and Nominations Committees. Today, I have also lost an esteemed friend. I will remember with the greatest fondness the incisiveness and humour he brought to our many discussions over the future of Richemont and much else besides. 

On behalf of all of the Board members and colleagues at Richemont, I would like to extend our sincerest condolences to [Me] Jean-Paul [Aeschimann]’s family and friends.” 

About Richemont

At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their craftsmanship and creativity, alongside Online Distributors that cultivate expert curation and technological innovation to deliver the highest standards of service.

Richemont’s ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term.

Richemont operates in four business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers with A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; Online Distributors with Watchfinder & Co., NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, YOOX, THE OUTNET and the OFS division; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons with Alaïa, AZ Factory, Chloé, Delvaux, dunhill, Montblanc, Peter Millar including G/FORE, Purdey and Serapian. Find out more at https://www.richemont.com/.


