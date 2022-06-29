TRIBUTE TO MAITRE JEAN-PAUL AESCHIMANN

It is with deep sadness that Johann Rupert, Chairman of Richemont, on behalf of Richemont’s Board of Directors, management and colleagues announces the passing of Maître Jean-Paul Aeschimann.

Maître Aeschimann served as Richemont’ Deputy Chairman for 22 years, from its foundation in 1988 till 2010. During his tenure, he was also Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Compensation Committee and the Nominations Committee.

A graduate in law from the University of Neuchâtel, Maître Aeschimann studied at Harvard University and was admitted to the Bar of Geneva. He served as Counsel to Lenz & Staehelin, itself legal counsel to Richemont.

Paying tribute to Me Jean-Paul Aeschimann, Johann Rupert, Chairman, said:

“It is with profound emotion and immense sadness that I learnt of the passing of Me Jean-Paul Aeschimann, a highly respected and valued colleague, who was a member of Richemont’s founding team. Over 22 years, Richemont benefited enormously from Jean-Paul’s astute comments and insightful advice. We should all be truly deeply grateful for Jean-Paul’s incommensurable contribution to the Group’s success, as prior Deputy Chairman but also Chairman of the Audit Committee and member of the Compensation and Nominations Committees. Today, I have also lost an esteemed friend. I will remember with the greatest fondness the incisiveness and humour he brought to our many discussions over the future of Richemont and much else besides.

On behalf of all of the Board members and colleagues at Richemont, I would like to extend our sincerest condolences to [Me] Jean-Paul [Aeschimann]’s family and friends.”