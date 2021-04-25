Log in
    CFR   CH0210483332

COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA

(CFR)
Tribute to Alber Elbaz

04/25/2021 | 05:10am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

25 APRIL 2021

TRIBUTE TO ALBER ELBAZ

The management and employees of Richemont and AZ Factory wish to express their deep sorrow at the passing of Alber Elbaz.

Paying tribute to Alber Elbaz, Johann Rupert, Chairman, said:

"It was with shock and enormous sadness that I heard of Alber's sudden passing. Alber had a richly deserved reputation as one of the industry's brightest and most beloved figures. I was always taken by his intelligence, sensitivity, generosity and unbridled creativity. He was a man of exceptional warmth and talent, and his singular vision, sense of beauty and empathy leave an indelible impression.

It was a great privilege watching Alber in his last endeavour as he worked to realise his dreams of 'smart fashion that cares'. His inclusive vision of fashion made women feel beautiful and comfortable by blending traditional craftsmanship with technology - highly innovative projects which sought to redefine the industry.

Alber will be greatly missed by all of us who had the good fortune to know him or work with him. On behalf of all of my colleagues at Richemont and AZ Factory, I wish to extend our sincerest condolences to his family and friends.

On a personal note I would like to add that I have lost not only a colleague but a beloved friend.

Rest in peace Alber."

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

50, Chemin de la Chênaie | Case Postale 30 | 1293 Bellevue | Geneva | Switzerland

Telephone +41 (0)22 721 3500

www.richemont.com




