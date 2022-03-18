Compagnie Financiere Tradition : 2021 Results
FY 2021 Results
18 March 2022
Key figures performance and financial position as of 31 December 2021
CHF
100m
Underlying
operating
profit*
CHF
CHF
65m
951m
Net profit -
Revenue*
Group share
CHF
~800m
Market
capitalization
1)
Compagnie Financière Tradition
CHF
CHF
203m
442m
Net cash
Shareholders'
position*
equity**
*Adjusted basis including group share of joint ventures **Before deduction of own shares of CHF 12.5m. Reported shareholder equity amount to CHF 429.7m as at 31 December 2021. 1) Based on closing share price on 17 March 2022
Normalization of activities in FY2021 in two stages; Improved performance vs FY2019
FY 2021 performance summary, in mCHF
Adjusted revenue down 2.5% to CHF 950.8m
1H21 down 9.9% against very volatile markets in
1H20 in the context of COVID-19
2H21 up 6.8%
"Net exceptional items" down to CHF 5.8m from CHF 10.5m in 2020
Net financial result improved mainly due to lower interest costs on Group financing and lower FX impacts
Effective tax rate of 22% (2020: 18%)
Balance sheet
Shareholder's equity Group share of CHF 420.0m before deduction of own shares of CHF 12.5m. Adjusted net cash up to CHF 203m* (31.12.20 : 195m)
Proposed cash dividend of CHF 5.0 per share; ; distribution of treasury shares (1:100 with partially paid from capital reserve)
January and February activity level slightly up compared with last year
-3.3%
-2.9%
-8.0%
-10.6%
+0.4%
-1.6%
-5.5%
924.0
903.0
873.6
margin
2021
margin
2020
margin
2019
11.3%
10.7%
10.5%
107.9
111.0
99.9
9.3%
84.1
8.4%
86.9
85.0
7.1%
73.2
72.4
74.6
71.5
65.5
70.9
64.3
65.3
60.4
• Increase volatility from crisis in Ukraine; Limited underlying
Revenue
Underlying
Reported
Profit before tax
Net profit
Net profit Group
activity in relation to products and counterparties. Delays
operating profit
operating profit
share
in the settlement cycle of securities denominated in ruble
(adjusted basis)
-5.5%
+0.5%
-0.1%
+20.2
+26.2%
+19.2%
+15.6%
3
* Adjusted from variation in MP activities and including Group share of cash in JV
(variation y-o-y in constant currency)
(Adjusted revenue variation y-o-y in constant currency)
Revenue overview
From reported to adjusted revenue
Group adjusted revenue
M CHF
Joint ventures
Subsidiaries (reported)
-2.5%
1 012.4
981.2
950.8
88.4
78.2
77.2
2019 2020 2021
4
Adjusted revenue by business
M CHF
IDB
-2.8%
975.7
946.8 917.0
474.7
409.1
+6.1%
442.5
H2
H1
537.7
-9.8%
501.0
474.5
2019
2020
2021
Non-IDB
+3.8%
36.7
34.4
33.8
H2
17.2
14
+28.2%
17.3
H1
20
19.5
-13.8%
16.5
2019
2020
2021
(All variation at constant rates)
Diversified revenue portfolio both in terms of geographies and asset classes
Americas
• USA ,
• Chile,
Colombia,
Mexico
Brazil (Minority)
Europe, Middle East,
Africa
•
United Kingdom,
Asia Pacific
•
France,
•
Belgium,
•
Japan
,
•
Germany,
•
China Mainland (JV
•
Italy,
with Ping
An),
•
Israel,
•
Hong Kong,
•
Luxembourg,
•
India,
•
Monaco,
•
Indonesia
•
Netherlands
•
Singapore,
•
Russia,
•
South Korea,
•
South Africa,
•
Australia,
•
Spain,
•
New Zealand
•
Switzerland,
•
Philippines,
•
UAE
•
Thailand
Breakdown by region in FY 2021
Asia Pacific;
United
Kingdom;
28%
32%
Americas;
Continental
28%
Europe; 12%
Trend by region
Non IDB
APAC
Americas
CE
UK
3%
4%
4%
3%
4%
25%
23%
24%
24%
24%
revenueAdjusted regionby
+1.9%
+0.6%
-7.2%
981.2
950.8
2020
Europe
Americas
Asia-Pacific
FX
2021
30%
30%
29%
28%
28%
10%
10%
11%
14%
12%
32%
33%
32%
31%
32%
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Sales 2020
892 M
954 M
954 M
Net income 2020
70,9 M
75,9 M
75,9 M
Net Debt 2020
19,5 M
20,8 M
20,8 M
P/E ratio 2020
11,4x
Yield 2020
4,55%
Capitalization
795 M
850 M
850 M
EV / Sales 2019
0,93x
EV / Sales 2020
0,96x
Nbr of Employees
2 400
Free-Float
20,7%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
105,50 CHF
Average target price
153,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target
45,0%