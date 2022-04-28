Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Compagnie Financière Tradition SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
Compagnie Financiere Tradition : CFT - Communiqué RA et Convocation AG 2022 EN Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

04/28/2022 | 02:53pm EDT
Lausanne, April 29 2022

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the Six Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

Annual Report 2021 of Compagnie Financière Tradition SA

The Annual Report and Accounts 2021 of Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is available on the

Company's website at

http://www.tradition.com/financials/reports.aspx

Compagnie Financière Tradition's annual general meeting will be held on Thursday, 24 May 2022 at 3.30 pm at the Hotel Beau-Rivage Palace, Lausanne. Notice of the meeting with the agenda and proposals of the Board of Directors is published on 29 April 2022 in the "FOSC", and is also available on the Company's website at

https://www.tradition.com/financials/press-releases/2022.aspx

For information and subject to approval of the General meeting of shareholders, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA shares will go ex-dividend on 27 May 2022 and the dividend will be paid in cash and as bearer shares on 3 June 2022.

ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,300 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Patrick Combes, President

Rohan Sant

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA

Voxia communication

+41 (0)21 343 52 87

+41 (0)22 591 22 63

actionnaire@tradition.ch

rohan.sant@voxia.ch

Disclaimer

CFT - Compagnie Financière Tradition SA published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 18:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 892 M 919 M 919 M
Net income 2020 70,9 M 73,1 M 73,1 M
Net Debt 2020 19,5 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Yield 2020 4,55%
Capitalization 818 M 842 M 842 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 2 400
Free-Float 20,7%
Managers and Directors
François Brisebois Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Combes Chairman
Jean-Marie Descarpentries Independent Non-Executive Director
Herve Pierre Benoit Carmen de Carmoy Independent Non-Executive Director
François Carrard Deputy Chairman
