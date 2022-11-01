Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Compagnie Financière Tradition SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFT   CH0014345117

COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE TRADITION SA

(CFT)
Delayed Swiss Exchange 
- CHF   -.--%
06:59pCompagnie Financiere Tradition : Growth in adjusted revenue by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter to CHF 252.6m
PU
10/10TraditionDATA, Data and Information Services Division of Compagnie Financière Tradition, Releases New Scandinavian Data Package
CI
09/02Compagnie Financière Tradition's H1 Profit Soars 44% After Interest Rate Hikes
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Compagnie Financiere Tradition : Growth in adjusted revenue by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter to CHF 252.6m

11/01/2022 | 06:59pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

LAUSANNE, 2 NOVEMBER 2022

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the Six Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

Growth in adjusted revenue by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter

to CHF 252.6m

Compagnie Financière Tradition activity grew strongly during the third quarter 2022 with reported consolidated revenue of CHF 232.4m compared with CHF 202.6m in 2021, representing an increase of 19.2% at constant exchange rates (an increase of 14.7% at current exchange rates). For the same period, the Group's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 252.6m compared with CHF 220.5m in 2021, up 19.4% at constant exchange rates with the adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) up 19.4% and the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) up 19.2%. At current exchange rates, consolidated adjusted revenue would increase by 14.5%, with IDB up 15.1% and Non-IDB down 0.3% due to the weakening of the Japanese currency.

Over the first nine months of the year, reported consolidated revenue was CHF 716.3m compared with CHF 654.6m in the same period in 2021, up 11.1% at constant exchange rates (an increase of 9.4% at current exchange rates). The Group's consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 777.7m against CHF 711.5m in 2021, up 11.3% at constant exchange rates with IDB up 11.0% and Non-IDB up 18.0%. At current exchange rates, consolidated adjusted revenue would increase by 9.3%, with IDB up 9.5% and Non-IDB up 4.7% respectively.

  1. Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")

ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,400 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Patrick Combes, President

Rohan Sant

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA

Voxia communication

+41 (0)21 343 52 87

+41 (0)22 591 22 63

actionnaire@tradition.ch

rohan.sant@voxia.ch

Disclaimer

CFT - Compagnie Financière Tradition SA published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 22:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 864 M 864 M 864 M
Net income 2021 65,3 M 65,2 M 65,2 M
Net Debt 2021 75,5 M 75,5 M 75,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 4,78%
Capitalization 790 M 790 M 790 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 2 450
Free-Float 19,7%
Chart COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE TRADITION SA
Duration : Period :
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE TRADITION SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 104,50 CHF
Average target price 153,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 46,4%
Managers and Directors
François Brisebois Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Combes Chairman
Jean-Marie Descarpentries Independent Non-Executive Director
Herve Pierre Benoit Carmen de Carmoy Independent Non-Executive Director
François Carrard Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE TRADITION SA0.50%789
CHARLES SCHWABB-5.27%155 744
MORGAN STANLEY-16.29%139 196
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-10.65%112 111
CITIGROUP INC.-24.06%88 818
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-32.22%32 672