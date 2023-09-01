PRESS RELEASE

Overview

The level of activity during the first semester continued along the lines of last year, driven by central bank monetary tightening policy to combat stubborn inflation. Compagnie Financière Tradition maintained its growth momentum, underpinned by its organic growth strategy.

Against this backdrop, the Group's consolidated revenue including the share of joint ventures was up 11.8% at constant exchange rates to CHF 552.4m compared with CHF 525.1m in 2022. Revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 11.6% at constant exchange rates to CHF 534.0m, while revenue from the online forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB), was ahead 18.7% to CHF 18.4m.

Operating profit including the share of joint ventures was CHF 74.0m against CHF 56.0m in H1 2022, up 41.9% at constant exchange rates, for an operating margin of 13.4% and 10.7% respectively.

Reported revenue and operating profit

Reported consolidated revenue (IFRS) was up 12.5% at constant exchange rates to CHF 513.3m compared with CHF 483.9m in H1 2022.

Reported operating profit was CHF 60.9m against CHF 43.9m in 2022, up 47.7% at constant exchange rates for an operating margin of 11.9% against 9.1% in the previous period.

Net profit

The Group recognised net financial expense of CHF 4.5m in the first six months of 2023, against net financial income of CHF 9.4m in H1 2022. Interest income was up more than CHF 3.0m on the previous period on the back of higher interest rates on cash investments. Income generated, net of interest expense on bank loans and bonds, was CHF 0.4m, compared with a net expense of CHF 3.8m in H1 2022. Net foreign exchange results driven by exchange rate fluctuations generated a loss of CHF 3.9m for the period, compared with a gain of CHF 14.4m in H1 2022.

The share in the results of associates and joint ventures was CHF 12.8m against CHF 14.1m in H1 2022, however up 0.3% at constant exchange rates.

The Group's tax expense amounted to CHF 15.1m against CHF 13.1m in H1 2022 for an effective tax rate of 27% against 25% in the previous period.

Consolidated net profit was CHF 54.0m compared with CHF 54.3m in H1 2022 with a Group share of CHF 51.0m against CHF 51.1m in 2022, nonetheless an increase of 8.0% at constant exchange rates. As a result, basic earnings per share increased by 10.5% at constant exchange rates to CHF 6.93, compared with CHF 6.78 in the previous period.

