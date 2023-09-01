The level of activity during the first semester continued along the lines of last year, driven by central bank monetary tightening policy to combat stubborn inflation. Compagnie Financière Tradition maintained its growth momentum, underpinned by its organic growth strategy.

Against this backdrop, the Group's consolidated revenue including the share of joint ventures was up 11.8% at constant exchange rates to CHF 552.4m compared with CHF 525.1m in 2022. Revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 11.6% at constant exchange rates to CHF 534.0m, while revenue from the online forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB), was ahead 18.7% to CHF 18.4m. Operating profit including the share of joint ventures was CHF 74.0m against CHF 56.0m in H1 2022, up 41.9% at constant exchange rates, for an operating margin of 13.4% and 10.7% respectively.