    CFT   CH0014345117

COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE TRADITION SA

(CFT)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:35 2023-05-25 am EDT
120.00 CHF   +0.84%
01:03pCompagnie Financiere Tradition : Voting result of regarding dividend and Share buyback program
PU
05/24Compagnie Financière Tradition SA Approves Cash Dividend
CI
05/04Compagnie Financiere Tradition Logs Higher Q1 Revenue
MT
Summary 
Summary

Compagnie Financiere Tradition : Voting result of regarding dividend and Share buyback program

05/25/2023 | 01:03pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

LAUSANNE, 25 MAY 2023

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the Six Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

Voting result regarding dividend and

Share Buyback program

The Annual General Meeting held on May 25, 2023 at 3.30 pm approved the dividend proposal of the Board of Directors published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce on April 27, 2023.

Moreover, the dividend consists (i) of a cash payment of a gross amount of CHF 5.50 («cash dividend») per bearer share of CFT with a nominal value of CHF 2.50 («bearer share(s)») and (ii) a distribution of one bearer share for every 100 bearer shares held to be deducted from the available earnings.

The reference share price corresponds to the average of the closing prices of the bearer shares on SIX Swiss Exchange for the 20 trading days preceding the date of the Annual General Meeting (i.e. from 25 April to 24 May 2023), less the gross amount of the cash dividend of CHF 5.50, i.e. CHF 113.90.

The taxable gross amount for the cash dividend is CHF 5.50 for every bearer share held and for the stock dividend CHF 1.14 (reference share price divided by 100) for every bearer share held.

The total amount of the dividend is CHF 49,031,068.1 and the available retained earnings carried forward is CHF 74,135,932 subject to the amount of treasury shares held at the dividend detachment date (on 30 May 2023).

In order to optimize the Group's capital allocation, the Board of Directors has decided to launch a share buyback program of up to 300 000 shares expected to launch in June 2023 and to run until May 2026 the latest. The execution of the program is subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals. The buyback will be executed via second trading line on SIX Swiss Exchange. Shares repurchased under the program are expected to be cancelled subject to shareholder approval.

ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,400 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Patrick Combes, President

Rohan Sant

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA

Voxia communication

+41 (0)21 343 52 87

+41 (0)22 591 22 63

actionnaire@tradition.ch

rohan.sant@voxia.ch

2

Disclaimer

CFT - Compagnie Financière Tradition SA published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 17:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
