(Alliance News) - CIR Spa announced Tuesday that it bought back 543,786 of its own ordinary shares between Sept. 11 and Sept. 15.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR0.3985, for a total value of EUR216,705.86.

As of today, the company holds 49.3 million of its own shares, accounting for 4.5 percent of its share capital.

CIR's stock closed Tuesday down 0.6 percent at EUR0.40 per share.

