(Alliance News) - CIR Spa announced Monday that it bought back 588,897 of its own ordinary shares between July 17 and 21.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR0.4033, for a total value of EUR237,511.54.

As of today, the company holds 45.5 million of its own shares, or 4.1 percent of its share capital.

CIR's stock is up 0.1 percent to EUR0.37 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.