(Alliance News) - CIR Spa announced Monday that it bought back 430,454 of its own ordinary shares between December 11 and 15.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR0.4293, for a total value of EUR184,804.34.

As of today, the company holds 58.8 million of its own shares, accounting for 5.3 percent of its share capital.

CIR's stock closed Monday in the red by 0.5 percent at EUR0.42 per share.

