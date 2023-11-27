(Alliance News) - CIR Spa announced Monday that it bought back 253,876 of its own ordinary shares between Nov. 20 and Nov. 24.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR0.4111, for a total value of EUR104,379.59.

As of today, the company holds 56.8 million of its own shares, accounting for 5.1 percent of its share capital.

CIR's stock closed Monday in the green by 1.5 percent at EUR0.42 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

