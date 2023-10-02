(Alliance News) - CIR Spa announced Monday that it purchased 745,536 shares in the period between Sept. 25 and Sept. 29.

The shares were purchased at an average unit price of EUR0.4120 for a total consideration of EUR307,139.25.

CIR thus holds 50.8 million treasury shares, equivalent to nearly 4.6 percent of its share capital.

CIR's stock on Monday closed in the green by 0.1 percent at EUR0.40 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.