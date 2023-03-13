CIR closes 2022 with loss; good increase in revenues

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of CIR Spa on Monday approved the group's draft annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022 the consolidated net result was a loss of EUR200,000 compared to a profit of EUR18.0 million in 2021.

The group's consolidated revenues amounted to EUR2.23 billion, up 14 percent from 2021, with positive dynamics in both business sectors-social health care and automotive components-recovering sharply after two fiscal years heavily impacted by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Consolidated EBITDA amounted to EUR295.7 million, 13 percent of revenues, while it was EUR300.7 million in 2021.

Consolidated net financial debt was EUR950.6 million, including user fees of EUR868.8 million.

Shareholders' equity stood at EUR743.4 million compared to EUR740.4 million as of December 31, 2021.

CIR on Monday trades in the red by 3.3 percent at EUR0.40 per share.

