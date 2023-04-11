CIR continues buybacks and takes over shares for EUR265,000

(Alliance News) - CIR Spa announced Tuesday that it bought back 687,000 shares in the period from April 3 to April 6, 2023.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR0.3868 for a total value of EUR265,723.80.

CIR holds a total of 36.5 million treasury shares, accounting for 3.3 percent of its share capital.

CIR, on Tuesday, closed 1.2 percent in the red at EUR0.38 per share.

