  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    CIR   IT0000080447

COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE S.P.A.

(CIR)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  - 
- EUR   -.--%
12:26pCIR continues buybacks and takes over shares for EUR265,000
AN
04/03CIR goes ahead with its share buyback program
AN
03/28Mib up; Italian business confidence rises
AN
SummaryNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CIR continues buybacks and takes over shares for EUR265,000

04/11/2023 | 12:26pm EDT
(Alliance News) - CIR Spa announced Tuesday that it bought back 687,000 shares in the period from April 3 to April 6, 2023.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR0.3868 for a total value of EUR265,723.80.

CIR holds a total of 36.5 million treasury shares, accounting for 3.3 percent of its share capital.

CIR, on Tuesday, closed 1.2 percent in the red at EUR0.38 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 1 981 M 2 148 M 2 148 M
Net income 2021 18,0 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
Net Debt 2021 939 M 1 019 M 1 019 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 369 M 399 M 401 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 17 424
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Monica Mondardini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michele Cavigioli Director-Group Finance & Investor Relations
Rodolfo de Benedetti Chairman
Giuseppe Gianoglio Chief Administration Officer
Silvia Giannini Independent Non-Executive Director
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer