(Alliance News) - CIR Spa reported that it bought back 329,500 of its own ordinary shares between December 18 and 22.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR0.4252, for a total value of EUR140,100.20.

As of today, the company holds 59.1 million treasury shares, accounting for 5.3 percent of its share capital.

CIR Spa closed Wednesday's session in the red by 0.4 percent at EUR0.42 per share

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.