  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIR   IT0000080447

COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE S.P.A.

(CIR)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  - 
- EUR   -.--%
CIR continues with buyback of own shares

06/19/2023 | 01:08pm EDT
(Alliance News) - CIR Spa announced on Monday that during the period from June 12 to June 16, 2023, it bought back 518,529 of its own shares at an average unit price of EUR0.3803 for a total value of EUR197,189.31.

CIR thus owns a total of 42.8 million treasury shares, accounting for about 3.9 percent of its share capital.

CIR's stock on Monday ended in the red by 1.1 percent, at EUR0.37 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

