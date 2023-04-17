CIR goes ahead with buybacks, bought back own shares for EUR300,000

(Alliance News) - CIR Spa announced Monday that it bought back 784,277 of its own ordinary shares between April 11 and April 14.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR0.3816, for a total value of EUR299,250.64.

As of today, the company holds 37.2 million of its own shares, accounting for 3.4 percent of its share capital.

CIR's stock closed Monday up 2.1 percent to EUR0.39 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

