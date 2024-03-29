(Alliance News) - CIR Spa announced Thursday that it bought back 792,200 of its own ordinary shares between March 25 and March 27.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR0.5483, for a total consideration of EUR434,935.13.

To date, the company holds 71.4 million of its own shares, accounting for 6.5 percent of its share capital.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

