(Alliance News) - CIR Spa announced Wednesday that it bought back 212,100 of its own ordinary shares between March 28 and April 2.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR0.5394, for a total consideration of EUR114,409.05.

As of today, the company holds 71.6 million of its own shares, accounting for 6.5 percent of its share capital.

CIR's stock closed Wednesday up 0.6 percent to EUR0.54 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.