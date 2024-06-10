(Alliance News) - CIR Spa announced Monday that it bought back 825,735 of its own ordinary shares between June 3 and June 7.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR0.5597, for a total value of EUR462,175.91.

As of today, the company holds 17.0 million treasury shares, representing 1.6 percent of its share capital.

CIR's stock closed Monday down 0.4 percent to EUR0.56 per share.

