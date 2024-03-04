(Alliance News) - CIR Spa announced Monday that it bought back 2.7 million of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 26 and March 1.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR0.5342, for a total value of EUR1.4 million.

As of today, the company holds 66.4 million of its own shares, or 6.0 percent of its share capital.

CIR's stock closed Monday down 1.3 percent at EUR0.54 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

