(Alliance News) - CIR Spa announced Wednesday that it bought back 206,500 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 27 and Dec. 29.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR0.4312, for a total consideration of EUR89,034.75.

As of today, the company holds 59.3 million of its own shares, accounting for 5.4 percent of its share capital.

CIR's stock closed Thursday in the green by 1.0 percent at EUR0.43 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

