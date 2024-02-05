(Alliance News) - CIR Spa announced Monday that it bought back 449,350 of its own ordinary shares between January 29 and February 2.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR0.4251, for a total value of EUR191,010.34.

As of today, the company holds 61.2 million of its own shares, accounting for 5.5 percent of its share capital.

CIR's stock closed Monday down 0.8 percent to EUR0.42 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

