(Alliance News) - CIR Spa announced Monday that it bought back 1.7 million of its own ordinary shares between June 24 and June 28.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR0.5874, for a total value of EUR982,121.27.

As of today, the company holds 21.0 million circ ad treasury shares, accounting for 2.0 percent of its share capital.

CIR's stock closed Monday down 0.3 percent to EUR0.59 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

