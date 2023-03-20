CIR has purchased about 2 million of its own ordinary shares

(Alliance News) - CIR Spa announced Monday that it bought back more than 1.8 million of its own ordinary shares between March 13 and March 17.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR0.4000, for a total value of EUR728,453.85.

To date, the company holds 33.2 million treasury shares, or 3.0 percent of its share capital.

CIR's stock on Monday closed up 1.3 percent at EUR0.39 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

