  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    CIR   IT0000080447

COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE S.P.A.

(CIR)
CIR has purchased about 2 million of its own ordinary shares

03/20/2023 | 02:34pm EDT
(Alliance News) - CIR Spa announced Monday that it bought back more than 1.8 million of its own ordinary shares between March 13 and March 17.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR0.4000, for a total value of EUR728,453.85.

To date, the company holds 33.2 million treasury shares, or 3.0 percent of its share capital.

CIR's stock on Monday closed up 1.3 percent at EUR0.39 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 1 981 M 2 111 M 2 111 M
Net income 2021 18,0 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
Net Debt 2021 939 M 1 001 M 1 001 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 369 M 399 M 394 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 17 424
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Monica Mondardini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michele Cavigioli Director-Group Finance & Investor Relations
Rodolfo de Benedetti Chairman
Giuseppe Gianoglio Chief Administration Officer
Silvia Giannini Independent Non-Executive Director