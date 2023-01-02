CIR has purchased more than 260,000 of its own ordinary shares

(Alliance News) - CIR Spa announced Monday that it bought back 263,679 prorie ordinary shares between Dec. 27 and Dec. 30.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR0.4433, for a total value of EUR116,900.64.

As of today, the company holds 24.5 million of its own shares, accounting for 2.2 percent of its share capital.

CIR's stock closed Monday up 1.4 percent at EUR0.44 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

