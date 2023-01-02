Advanced search
    CIR   IT0000080447

COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE S.P.A.

(CIR)
CIR has purchased more than 260,000 of its own ordinary shares

01/02/2023 | 12:30pm EST
(Alliance News) - CIR Spa announced Monday that it bought back 263,679 prorie ordinary shares between Dec. 27 and Dec. 30.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR0.4433, for a total value of EUR116,900.64.

As of today, the company holds 24.5 million of its own shares, accounting for 2.2 percent of its share capital.

CIR's stock closed Monday up 1.4 percent at EUR0.44 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 1 981 M 2 117 M 2 117 M
Net income 2021 18,0 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
Net Debt 2021 939 M 1 004 M 1 004 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 369 M 399 M 395 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 17 424
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Monica Mondardini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michele Cavigioli Director-Group Finance & Investor Relations
Rodolfo de Benedetti Chairman
Giuseppe Gianoglio Chief Administration Officer
Silvia Giannini Independent Non-Executive Director