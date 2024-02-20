(Alliance News) - CIR Spa announced Monday that it purchased 827,888 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 12 and Feb. 16.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR0.4437, for a total value of EUR367,370.89.

As of today, the company holds 62.6 million of its own shares, or 5.7 percent of its share capital.

CIR's stock closed Tuesday down 0.6 percent at EUR0.45 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.