(Alliance News) - CIR Spa announced on Thursday that it had purchased 1.1 million of its own ordinary shares between February 19 and 23.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR0.4591, for a total value of EUR520,569.35.

As of today, the company holds 63.8 million of its own shares, accounting for 5.8 percent of its share capital.

CIR's stock closed Monday up 8.7 percent to EUR0.52 per share.

