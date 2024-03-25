(Alliance News) - CIR Spa announced Monday that it bought back 1.2 million of its own ordinary shares between March 18 and March 22.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR0.5331, for a total value of EUR617,944.

As of today, the company 70.6 million treasury shares, or 6.4 percent of its share capital.

CIR's stock closed Monday up 1.5 percent to EUR0.55 per share.

