(Alliance News) - CIR Spa on Thursday disclosed that because it has exceeded the market capitalization threshold of EUR500 million for three consecutive years, as of Jan. 1, 2023, it no longer qualifies as a Small and Medium Enterprise.

CIR trades down 1.1 percent at EUR0.44 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.